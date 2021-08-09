21-year old Kelly Gerk, the co-accused, was sentenced to 315 days in jail and three years probation after pleading guilty to a charge of aggravated assault.

He also received a 20-year firearms prohibition.

Gerk and Colton Roy were both charged in connection with this case.

Roy also pleaded guilty earlier this year and was sentenced to 660 days in jail, on top of 435 days time served.

RCMP were called to the 500 block of Callanan Street in downtown Quesnel back in April of 2019.

Upon arrival, they discovered a severely injured man who was rushed to G.R. Baker Hospital before being flown down to Vancouver.