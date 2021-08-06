Dr.Bonnie Henry says it is more important than ever to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as the province saw 464 new cases.

This is the highest daily case count since May 30th.

The majority of new cases were found in Interior Health as the region saw 275 new cases, while 29 were found in the North.

81.8% (3,790,394) of eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of a vaccine and 68.9% (3,195,128) received their second dose.

In addition, 82.7% (3,575,597) of all eligible adults in BC have received their first dose and 71.0% (3,071,655) received their second dose.

There are 2,411 active cases in the province and 147,627 people who tested positive have recovered.

Of the active cases, 52 individuals are in hospital and 24 are in intensive care.

The new/active cases include:

29 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 88

275 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 1,356



72 new cases in Fraser Health Total active cases: 486

60 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health Total active cases: 324

27 new cases in Island Health Total active cases: 145



As a result of a severe uptick in cases in the Central Okanogan Local Health area, new restrictions are being set for the area.

Some of these restrictions include indoor gatherings being limited to 5 people, the closure of nightclubs and bars, and the prohibition of liquor sales past 10 pm.

Additionally, anyone with plans to visit the Central Okanogan at this time is being urged to cancel or reschedule their trip.

“These steps we believe will allow us to contain the transmission of the virus,” said Henry.

However, Henry says believes the rest of the province located outside of the Okanogan is on a ‘good course’.