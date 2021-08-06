Big Stick Lake Area #2 downgraded to Evacuation Alert
The Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operation Centre has downgraded the Evacuation Order for the Big Stick Lake Area #2 to an Evacuation Alert.
Residents will be given as much notice as possible prior to an evacuation, but limited notice may be given due to changing conditions.
Big Stick Lake Area #3 remains under an Evacuation Order.
The Big Stick Lake Wildfire is estimated to be 7,045 hectares in size.