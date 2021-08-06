Churn Creek fire (photo taken by Wayne Tenale from the Meadow Lake Guest Ranch area)

The BC Wildfire Service is reporting substantial growth in the Churn Creek Protected Area fire, southwest of Williams Lake.

Fire Information Officer Madison Smith says it is now estimated at 6,000 hectares in size, which is up from about 4,500 hectares.

“It is continuing to grow towards the north and the west. The warm temperatures and the wind in the area yesterday did increase fire behavior. A structure protection unit is setting up and triaging apparatuses in the Gang Ranch area today.”

The Cariboo Regional District issued an evacuation alert for the Gang Ranch area and the Canoe Creek/Dog Creek area on Thursday (August 5) evening.

Smith says an officer will be going up in the air today to assess the fire and come up with an operational plan to fight the fire.

The wildfire north of Big Stick Lake is still estimated at 7,200 hectares in size.

That fire received rain for most of the day on Thursday which resulted in low fire activity.

The BC Wildfire Service has made a recommendation to the Cariboo Regional District to downgrade the Big Stick area #2 Evacuation Order to an Evacuation Alert.

An Order would remain in place for Big Stick area #1.

Smith says there are 53 active wildfires in the Cariboo Fire Centre right now.

“The Cariboo-Central zone has 18 active wildfires, Chilcotin zone there are 7 active fires, Quesnel has 14 active wildfires, and 100 Mile House has 14 as well.”

Smith says a small fire just east of Quesnel near Bouchie Lake was actioned quickly and was declared out Thursday afternoon.