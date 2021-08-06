The Williams Lake RCMP have arrested one person after receiving a report of a suspicious, passed-out male on an ATV on Wednesday (August 4th).

Police say they were called to an area near South Lakeside Road and Dutch Point Road, where they reportedly observed the suspect with a handgun tucked into his waistband. Police say Dean Otis Mecham was arrested at the scene. According to police, the ATV was allegedly stolen, and the handgun was recovered and turned out to be loaded.

“While this incident was safely brought to a conclusion, the presence of a loaded firearm in Mechams’s possession could have led to a tragic outcome. The Williams Lake RCMP is committed to targeting the prolific offenders who target our communities. In order to achieve this, reports of suspicious activity from members of the public are vitally important, and the public is encouraged to report instead of approaching themselves,” said Cpl Brett Squire.

According to Police, Mecham appeared in Court on August 5th, after Police recommended 25 Criminal Code Charges, including:

Five counts of Breach of Release Order – Sec 145(5)(a)

Five Counts of Breach of Probation – Sec 733(1)

Possession of Stolen Property – Sec 354(1)(a)

Operate Conveyance while impaired – Sec 320.14(1)(a)

Eleven weapons offences.

Police say Mecham was remanded into custody, and his next court appearance is August 10th.