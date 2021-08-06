Evacuation Alert issued for Gang Ranch and Canoe Creek – Dog Creek area
Gang Ranch and Canoe Creek - Dog Creek Evacuation Alert, August 6th - Cariboo Regional District
The Cariboo Regional District Emergency Operations Centre has issued an Evacuation Alert for the Gang Ranch Area and the Canoe Creek – Dog Creek area.
This alert affects 401 parcels and covers 21,308 hectares.
The Flat Lake wildfire is approximately 27 kilometres southwest of 100 Mile House, and west of Flat Lake.
The fire is estimated to be 53,211 hectares in size.