Williams Lake City Council discussed 3 options earlier this week to address the ongoing deterioration of the City-maintained portion of Dog Creek Road.

On Wednesday (August 4, 2021) at a special Committee of the Whole meeting Council supported seeking Provincial funding for rehabilitation works for Dog Creek Road from Highway 20 to the municipal boundary.

In a release, Mayor Walt Cobb said “We will be contacting the Province to request funding to cover the expense of the remediation work until such time as the groundwater and resulting slide issues are addressed. This has gone on long enough, and with increasing safety concerns we will be giving them a hard deadline of two weeks”.

In the same release Councillor Scott Nelson said “Council considered short-term repairs to Dog Creek Road, but this is a temporary and expensive band-aid that will not adequately address these worsening conditions. Neither can we afford to continue to pay increasing maintenance costs. It’s time for the Province to listen to all of its constituents.”

Concerned residents are encouraged to send their concerns to the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations, and Rural Development, with a copy to Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson.

The email addresses are:

FLNR.Minister@gov.bc.ca

lorne.doerkson.MLA@leg.bc.ca