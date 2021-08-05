The Warriors Walk for Healing Nations came through 100 Mile House today (Thursday).

The local First Nations welcomed them with a ceremony at a gas station just outside of town.

A small group of people from the Northern Nations Alliance started walking from Whitehorse on June 26th and are making their way to Kamloops.

“Northern Nations Alliance is a complete volunteer group that does respond to a crisis. Sometimes that crisis may be fire, sometimes that crisis may be flooding, and in this circumstance, it was the response to the 215 children that were discovered in Kamloops,” said Jacqueline Shorty, member of the Northern Nations Alliance in an interview with mycariboonow.

The group started out as just three people, and they’ve been picking up more in their journey averaging about 60 KM a day.

They are expected to reach Kamloops by early next week.