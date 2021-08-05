Dr.Bonnie Henry says the province is currently facing a wave of COVID-19 cases among unvaccinated residents as 402 new cases were found in BC.

This is the most amount of cases identified in a single day since May 21st.

“Events like Walk-in Wednesday are critical for making it even easier for people to get their vaccines. I am grateful to all the British Columbians who have rolled up their sleeves to get their COVID-19 vaccine – this simple act brings us one step closer to putting the pandemic behind us.”

20 cases were found in the North, while 234 were found in the Interior.

81.7% (3,785,216) of eligible people 12 and older in BC have received their first dose of a vaccine and 68.4% (3,172,287) have received their second dose.

In addition, 82.6% (3,571,104) of all eligible adults in BC have received their first dose and 70.6% (3,053,283) have received their second dose.

There are currently 2,066 active cases in BC, Of the active cases, 58 individuals are currently in hospital and 21 are in intensive care.

The new/active cases include:

20 new cases in Northern Health Total active cases: 67



234 new cases in Interior Health Total active cases: 1,121

