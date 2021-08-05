Some of the people in the Flat Lake-Green Lake area that have been evacuated due to a wildfire will be allowed to go home.

An Evacuation Order has been partially lifted by the Cariboo Regional District.

124 parcels of land covering an area of 17,250 hectares are now just under an Evacuation Alert.

That leaves 223 parcels still under an Evacuation Order.

The order was first issued back on July 14th.

The Flat Lake wildfire, 27 kilometres west of 100 Mile House and west of Flat Lake, is estimated at 53, 211 hectares in size.