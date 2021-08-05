The South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce is doing a scavenger hunt.

All across the South Cariboo, there are little duckies to find and take pictures of.

“To help out businesses and promote our members we thought it was a positive little contest to make people aware of our businesses,” said Donna Barnett, acting director.

Find as many duckies around town, take a picture, and then post to the South Cariboo Chamber of Commerce Facebook or Instagram by using their hashtag.

Under the photo put the Hashtag #SouthCaribooChamberLuckyDuck and you will be automatically put into the draw to win as much as $500.

“There’s no limit on how many pictures to take, however, we do wish people only take one picture per business,” said Barnett.

There are 29 businesses participating in the contest which will go until August 30th.

“Visit the Chambers Facebook or Instagram where you will find clues all the time,” she added.

First place is $500, with $300 for second and $200 for third. The draw will be held on September 6.