(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

Prince George RCMP are currently on scene at a residence on the 2700 block of the Hart Highway investigating a possible shooting.

According to Constable Jennifer Cooper, shortly after 2:30 this morning, front line members received a report from staff at the local hospital who informed police that a man was in the emergency room with what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

“The initial investigation led police to the man’s residence on the Hart Highway. Police are now are continuing their investigation and will be at the residence for most of the day. It is important for the public to know that this appears to be a targeted event and there is currently no risk to public safety,” Cooper explained.

Anyone in that area that saw or heard anything unusual between 1:00 and 2:30 am or has surveillance or dashcam footage of the incident or the events leading up to it is encouraged to contact investigators by calling 250-561-3300.