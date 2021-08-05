37-year old James Halverson was sentenced to 8 months in jail and 12 months probation after pleading guilty to theft and assault with a weapon.

Halverson was given credit for 200 days served.

He was arrested back on March 9th of this year.

RCMP were called to Bumper to Bumper Auto Parts on Malcolm Drive.

They were told that a man was attempting to steal items by concealing them in his jacket, and that he then assaulted an employee who confronted him.

Police say the employee suffered cuts to both hands and an ear.

RCMP say they had members just blocks away when the 9-1-1 call came in, and that Halverson was taken into custody without further incident.