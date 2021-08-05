At a special committee of the whole meeting on Wednesday, August 4th, Williams Lake City Council discussed the 3 options available to repair it’s portion of Dog Creek Road.

The second option was chosen by Council, to proceed with contacting the appropriate Ministry responsible for provincial lands requesting funding to cover the expense of the remediation work on the road until such time as the groundwater/slide issues are addressed.

If funding is not provided in a timely matter or is rejected, Council direct staff to begin the road closure process for Dog Creek Road.

Closure of the City’s portion of Dog Creek Road would result in having to use other provincial roadways like Roberts Drive and Bond Lake Road.

The committee of the whole council resolution has not been finalized and minor adjustments were made to option number 2.

At a special committee of the Whole meeting on July 27, 2021, Council requested staff to enquire what the costs would be to repave Dog Creek Road from Highway 20 to the City Limits.

Staff reached out to two contractors, both of who are currently working in the City.