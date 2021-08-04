A Fire Information Officer with the BC Wildfire Service says the Big Stick Lake fire, which led to the evacuation of 92 parcels of land, was fueled by wind on Tuesday. (Aug 3)

“There were sustained winds throughout the day which increased the fire behavior on the northern flank of the Big Stick Lake fire, and then late yesterday afternoon there was a shift in the wind which increased the fire behavior on the southern flank of the fire.”

Smith says that fire is now an estimated 7,200 hectares in size, up from about 7,020.

Here, she goes over the plans moving forward.

“We did have personnel remain over night to patrol those little excursions, and we have a heavy equipment task force team there on site today (Aug 4) that is re-establishing containment lines on the south flank and on the north flank.”

Smith says there are currently 51 active wildfires within the Cariboo Fire Centre region.

“There are 15 active wildfires in the Central Cariboo zone, 7 in the Chilcotin zone, 13 in the Quesnel zone and 15 in the 100 Mile zone.”

Smith says the new ones are in the Horsefly area and in the Quesnel area, out west of Nazko.