CRD issues two new Evacuation Orders for Big Stick Area
An Evacuation Order has been issued by Cariboo Regional District at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) for 92 parcels in Big Stick Area #2 & Big Stick Area #3.
This order covers 17,193 hectares.
This Order is replacing the Big Stick Area #2 Alert issued at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.
This Order is also replacing the Big Stick Area #3 Alert issued at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.
Due to immediate danger to life safety due to fire, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action.
Evacuation route: Highway 20 to Williams Lake
Emergency Service Centre (ESS): Fire Station in Williams Lake – 230 Hodgson Rd.