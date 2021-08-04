An Evacuation Order has been issued by Cariboo Regional District at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) for 92 parcels in Big Stick Area #2 & Big Stick Area #3.

This order covers 17,193 hectares.

This Order is replacing the Big Stick Area #2 Alert issued at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

This Order is also replacing the Big Stick Area #3 Alert issued at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

Due to immediate danger to life safety due to fire, members of the RCMP or other groups will be expediting this action.

Evacuation route: Highway 20 to Williams Lake

Emergency Service Centre (ESS): Fire Station in Williams Lake – 230 Hodgson Rd.