Photo-P Matthews MYCaribooNow.com staff
4,401 parcels of land remain on evacuation alert due to wildfires in the Cariboo Regional District.
That number does not include the District of 100 Mile House.
There are still three alerts in place for the Big Stick Area and two in Canim Lake.
1,795 parcels are still on alert for the 108 Mile Ranch West area and the other large one covers 1,499 parcels for Horse Lake-Sheridan Lake #3 area.
There are now two evacuation orders in effect.
Big Stick Areas #2 and #3 were added on Tuesday (August 3) night.
That impacted 92 parcels of land.
The other is for 347 parcels of land in the Flat Lake-Green Lake area.
On Order: Parcels Affected:
Flat Lake – Green Lake N #2 Order Area 347
Big Stick Areas #2 and #3 92
On Alert:
Horse Lake – Sheridan Lake Alert Area #3 1,499
Green Lake Alert Area 370
Canim Lake Alert Area #2 85
Canim Lake Alert Area #4 153
108 Mile Ranch West Alert 1,795
Canim Lake South to Mahood Lake Alert Area 4o1
Flat Lake North Alert 18
Flat Lake West Alert Area 18
Crooked Lake Alert 3
Big Stick Alert Area #1 0
Big Stick Alert Area #2 84
Big Stick Alert Area #3 8