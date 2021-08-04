4,401 parcels of land remain on evacuation alert due to wildfires in the Cariboo Regional District.

That number does not include the District of 100 Mile House.

There are still three alerts in place for the Big Stick Area and two in Canim Lake.

1,795 parcels are still on alert for the 108 Mile Ranch West area and the other large one covers 1,499 parcels for Horse Lake-Sheridan Lake #3 area.

There are now two evacuation orders in effect.

Big Stick Areas #2 and #3 were added on Tuesday (August 3) night.

That impacted 92 parcels of land.

The other is for 347 parcels of land in the Flat Lake-Green Lake area.

On Order: Parcels Affected:

Flat Lake – Green Lake N #2 Order Area 347

Big Stick Areas #2 and #3 92

On Alert:

Horse Lake – Sheridan Lake Alert Area #3 1,499

Green Lake Alert Area 370

Canim Lake Alert Area #2 85

Canim Lake Alert Area #4 153

108 Mile Ranch West Alert 1,795

Canim Lake South to Mahood Lake Alert Area 4o1

Flat Lake North Alert 18

Flat Lake West Alert Area 18

Crooked Lake Alert 3

Big Stick Alert Area #1 0

Big Stick Alert Area #2 84

Big Stick Alert Area #3 8