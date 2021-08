The Evacuation Alert issued on July 24, 2021 at 2:00 pm for alert for the Canim Lake South to Mahood Lake Area has been partially lifted.

The original alert, which was downgraded from an order back on July 24th, was for 482 parcels of land and 26,395 hectares.

The South of Canim Lake wildfire is estimated at 3,026 hectares in size.

It is classified as being held at this time.