(From the files of Brody Langager MYPGNow staff)

BC Health officials report that over a four-day period, there were 742 new cases of COVID-19 in BC, raising the total active cases to 1,544.

The breakdown for the new cases over the four days are as follows:

  • July 30-31: 160 new cases
  • July 31-Aug. 1: 196 new cases
  • Aug. 1-2: 185 new cases
  • Aug. 2-3: 201 new cases

Of the active cases, 53 people are in hospital and 19 are in intensive care.

That being said, almost 70% of BC adults, and over 67% of those 12 and up are fully vaccinated in the province.

81.4% of those 12 and older, and 82.3% of adults in the province have received their first jab.

The new/active cases include:

  • 24 new cases in Northern Health
    • Total active cases: 43
  • 115 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
    • Total active cases: 212
  • 395 new cases in Interior Health
    • Total active cases: 847
  • 165 new cases in Fraser Health
    • Total active cases: 348
  • 42 new cases in Island Health
    • Total active cases: 85
  • one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada
    • Total active cases: nine