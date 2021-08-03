The lighting activity on Tuesday (August 2) night produced 11 new wildfires in the Cariboo.

Fire Information Officer Madison Smith explains where they were.

“A lot of them did lie in the west regions of our fire centre, so the far West Chilcotin and then the northwest of the Quesnel region, and we did have a few we’re just picking out in the Horsefly Lake area.”

One of those was out at Salt Lake, which is about 55 kilometres north of Anahim Lake.

“It is currently estimated at 100 hectares in size and is out of control. We currently have 8 personnel, one helicopter, and skimmers actioning the fire. We do have two pieces of heavy equipment out there right now but there is more en route.”

Smith says other new fires included one at the north end of Tatlayoko Lake.

“It is estimated at 1.5 hectares in size and we currently have two helicopters and four personnel as well as air tankers on that one, with 10 more people coming tomorrow (Wednesday) for that fire.”

Smith says there is also one around Beef Trail Creek about 30 kilometres northwest of Ahahim, and two located 35 kilometres east of Horsefly in the Dorion Creek area.

“They’re both really close together, one is 10 hectares and the other one is 1.1 hectares in size. We do have a officer that is going out there to take a look and look into the access of it. It is a very remote fire, but they are looking into access and coming up with a plan for that one.”

Smith says the fires in the Quesnel area are quite far out to the northwest beyond the Nazko area.

There are still 6 wildfires of note in the Cariboo.

The Flat Lake wildfire, that has the District of 100 Mile House on evacuation alert, is now up slightly to 53,211 hectares in size.

There are currently 44 fires burning within the Cariboo Fire Centre.

Smith says 9 of those fires are burning within the Cariboo Central zone, 7 are active out in the Chilcotin, there are 13 active wildfires in the Quesnel zone, and there is 15 active wildfires in the 100 Mile zone