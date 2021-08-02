Chief Joe Alphonse of the Tsilhqot’in Nation has been awarded the Order of British Columbia, the province’s highest form of recognition.

Alphonse is one of 16 British Columbians receiving the honour this year.

“As representative of the Crown in British Columbia and as Chancellor of the Order of British Columbia, I am delighted to welcome 16 new members to the order,” Lieutenant Governer Janet Austin said. “Their extraordinary leadership has been a source of strength for communities across the province. In difficult times, they have connected us through art, culture, public service and more. As we move with optimism toward the future, their achievements will be a foundation of success for future generations. It is with great honour I share congratulations to these remarkable individuals.”

257 British Columbians were nominated this year, and 475 British Columbians have been appointed to the Order of BC since its inception.

“Each one of this year’s Order of British Columbia recipients has made tremendous contributions to their communities,” said Premier John Horgan. “I want to extend my congratulations and honour them for their leadership and dedication as community leaders. Trailblazers in medicine, that carried us through an incredibly difficult pandemic with expertise, grace and of course, kindness. Inspiring philanthropists, determined protectors of the environment and powerful Indigenous leaders. We are all truly grateful for your leadership.”

The Order of BC investiture ceremony for 2020 and 2021 recipients is tentatively scheduled to be held at Government House in Victoria in December 2021.