As of 9:00 PM Sunday, the Chasm Wildfire is no longer classified as a Wildfire of Note by the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire was classified as ‘Under Control’ on July 29th. The fire is still listed as 454 hectares on the BC Wildfire Service Dashboard.

With the removal of this fire, there are now six wildfires of note within the Cariboo Fire Centre (CFC).

Because of unpredictable convective winds that came with a storm cell on July 31st, fire activity and behaviour increased significantly on the Flat Lake fire according to the CFC. These winds caused the fire to cross the machine guard in two spots, but crews and structure protection personnel responded to the northeast excursion, and worked overnight to contain it. On Sunday, crews are working to secure the guard on the northeast, and a new machine guard will be built. Planned ignitions will continue when conditions and visibility improve. The fire is estimated to be 52,801 hectares based on a scan completed July 31st.

The CFC says there has been no significant change on the fire South of Canim Lake, which is estimated to be 3,026 hectares. A storm cell passed through the area on July 31st with winds that caused a small excursion of around 7 hectares. Crews worked yesterday to establish a guard around the excursion and will continue to wrap up the excursion today.

Warmer conditions and elevated winds resulted in increased fire behaviour on the Big Stick Lake fire again. The CFC says a small excursion occurred yesterday, and was actioned by ground personnel and skimmers. Today, crews are working to put in a guard around the excursion with assistance from heavy equipment. This fire is still estimated to be 7,020 hectares.

Firefighters are continuing mop-up operations where planned ignitions occurred on the Young Lake fire. The CFC says this fire did receive some precipitation and is estimated to be 6,937 hectares.

Crews are continuing to patrol and action hotspots on the east, west, and northeast flanks of the McKinley Lake fire. The area around this fire received 6mm of rain on Sunday, and the fire is estimated to be 1,834 hectares.

The Purdy Lake wildfire is classified as being held, and is estimated to be 8,100 hectares. Crews are continuing to conduct mop-up operations and securing lines.

As of Monday, August 2nd, there are 38 active wildfires within the Cariboo Fire Centre, including six wildfires of note.

There are eight active fires in the Central Cariboo Fire Zone, five in the Chilcotin Zone, seven in the Quesnel Zone, and 18 in the 100 Mile Fire Zone.