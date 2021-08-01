Environment Canada is forecasting a chance of showers with the risk of thunderstorms for the Cariboo.

“Right now we’re looking at about 5mm of rain associated with this area of shower and thunderstorms, so nothing too severe,” says Environment Canada Senior Meteorologist Jonathan Bau.

Bau says the current Heat Warning in effect for the Cariboo is expected to last until tomorrow morning as well.

“Temperatures will still be in the high 20’s, maybe touching 30 through the early part of the week.” Bau says, “we’ll see a pattern change for the latter half of the week, with cooler temperatures, widespread showers, and a risk of thunderstorms.”

Environment Canada’s seven-day forecast is also calling for a 40% chance of showers for Monday.