Evacuation Alert issued for 108 Mile Ranch West area
108 Mile Ranch West Evacuation Alert, July 31st - Cariboo Regional District
The Cariboo Regional District has issued an Evacuation Alert for the 108 Mile Ranch area.
This alert affects 1795 parcels of land and covers 39,628 hectares.
This Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare residents to evacuate their premises or property should it be required.
Residents will be given as much notice as possible prior to an evacuation, however limited notice may be given due to changing conditions.