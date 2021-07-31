Environment Canada has issued a Heat Warning for much of the BC Interior, including right here in the Cariboo.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Derek Lee says no temperature records are expected to be broken in the Cariboo today, but today’s temperatures will come close.

“Our record for the area would be around 34.4 degrees,” Lee says, “We’re only advertising 33 degrees, so not record-breaking but close.”

Lee says the warning is expected to last until at least tomorrow. Environment Canada is also forecasting a chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm later tonight, Lee says temperatures are expected to rise back into the 30’s next weekend.