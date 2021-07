Williams Lake’s Kayla Moleschi and Canada’s Women’s Rugby 7’s team finished strong to finish 9th at the Tokyo Olympics.

In yesterday’s action, Canada crushed Brazil by a score of 45-0 in the first game of the Women’s placing 9-12.

Canada battled Kenya for 9th in the tournament, with Canada taking the win, 24-10.

Moleschi finished the tournament with 5 points and 1 try.