Quesnel Search and Rescue Support Vehicle was broken into earlier this week.

Bob Zimmerman, President of the Quesnel SAR Society said it happened overnight on Wednesday and goes over what vital rescue equipment was stolen.

“Two rope kits which have all the pulleys and you name it for rope rescue as well as three bags of rope and six portable radios marked as Quesnel Search and Rescue and six spare Nicab batteries that go with those portable, they’re also marked with Quesnel Search and Rescue engraved on them.”

Zimmerman also explained how this theft has affected their ability to do their jobs.

“It’s cut our rope rescue gear in half because we had other equipment that was in the Headquarters, but this was stuff that was in our Support vehicle so we could head out right away and we had what we needed to do for an initial rescue, and the spare portable radios, of course, we were able to give them out to teams when we first head out.”

In a faceBook post Quesnel Search and Rescue said “Having our equipment stolen and our vehicle damaged has put the public at risk if SAR Volunteers are not equipped to respond. Any delays can reduce the ability of a successful outcome. The person or persons involved in this deplorable crime fail to realize that they may put themselves, their families or their friends at risk if they themselves need help from Search and Rescue.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP 250-992-9211 or Crime Stoppers.