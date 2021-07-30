The Wranglers are making their return to the KIJHL this fall.

The league is very pleased to welcome them back and going back to their original four-division format.

All teams will play a 42-game regular season with eight games each against divisional rivals as well as two games against opponents from the alternate division.

The Wranglers are set to return to the ice on October 2nd when they host the Chase at the South Cariboo Rec Centre.

Can get ticket information from the Wranglers website and fans unable to attend games in person can always watch live online with HockeyTV.