100 Mile House Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire near the gateway area on Bisset Road yesterday ( July 29 ).

“The mobile home was fully engulfed in flames, our team was able to suppress the fire that spread to the surrounding trees,” said Fire Chief Roger Hollander.

They were able to keep it contained to the property however, the mobile home was a total loss.

“We required 108 Volunteer Firefighter departments as well as Forest Grove to help assist us with water support and personnel,” said Hollander.

“The fire is still under investigation and due to the damage to the property it is very difficult to determine the cause at this point,” he said.

It could have gone a lot worse with the wind and weather conditions, but thanks to the caller’s quick actions, they were able to suppress it quickly.

The fire started at around 3:30 PM and was suppressed at 9:00 PM.

No one was injured in the incident.