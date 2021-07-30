Households in BC under evacuation orders for more than 10 consecutive days during the 2021 wildfire season will be eligible for a one-time payment of $1,200.

Households in the Lytton area affected by the wildfire will be eligible to receive $2,000

The funding will be distributed by the Red Cross, in partnership with the Provincial Government.

“Those who have had to evacuate, and especially those who have lost their homes in the Lytton area, have suffered so much in the last month,” said Premier John Horgan. “Beyond the current supports to address immediate needs, we’re hoping that by putting cash in the pockets of those who have lost everything, we can help them find some comfort during this difficult time. I want to assure you all that when it comes to recovery and rebuilding, government has your back.”

Emergency Support Services provides immediate needs to evacuees, such as food, lodging, clothing, emotional support, and information updates.

“This has been an extremely difficult time for people affected by wildfires across B.C. These funds will provide much-needed support for hundreds of families who have been displaced from their homes and communities,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “We’re working with the Red Cross to get this funding into the hands of people as quickly as possible to alleviate the impacts of prolonged evacuations.”

Evacuated British Columbians can access the support by registering with the Red Cross online at redcross.ca, or by calling 1-800-863-6582 between 9 AM and 5 PM. Payments will be sent by e-transfer.

To be eligible for the $1,200 payment, evacuees must be evacuated from their primary place of residence due to an evacuation order for 10 consecutive days or longer. The province says these payments will not impact eligibility for supports provided through the Emergency Support Services program.

For those under evacuation orders for more than 10 consecutive days, applications will be accepted until 30 days after the evacuation order is lifted.