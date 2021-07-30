Crews remained on-site overnight at the Flat Lake Fire to patrol and work the area where planned ignitions were successfully completed. The Cariboo Fire Centre (CFC) says a guard system has been completed on the west side of the fire along Gustafsen Road and Nielson Road. Personnel assessed the growth on the south side of the fire, and adjusted control lines. Today, heavy equipment will be working to continue the contain the southwest corner of the fire, which is still estimated to be 39,854 hectares in size.

The CFC says there has been no significant change in the fire South of Canim Lake, which is estimated to be 2,673 hectares. The CFC says the north and west sides of the fire are contained and are continuing to be monitored. On the south side, heavy equipment has established a contingency guard, and crews are continuing to work directly on the perimeter.

A planned aerial ignition took place on the Young Lake fire yesterday, and more will happen today if conditions remain optimal. This fire is estimated to be 4,937 hectares.

The CFC says there was an increase in fire activity on the McKinley Lake fire (1,834 ha) and Big Stick Lake fire (7,020 ha), but there was no new growth seen on either. They say the increase in fire activity was due to warmer weather.

Crews are working to secure the entire perimeter of the Purdy Lake fire, which is estimated to be 8,100 hectares. The CFC says heavy equipment has completed all of its work but will remain on standby if needed.

As of Friday, there are 40 active wildfires in the Cariboo Fire Centre, including 7 wildfires of note.

There are eight active fires in the Central Cariboo Zone, three in the Chilcotin Zone, seven in the Quesnel Zone, and 22 in the 100 Mile Zone.