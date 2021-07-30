The Thompson Nicola Regional District is issuing an Evacuation Order for 125 properties in the Bonaparte Plateau area due to the threat of the Flat Lake Wildfire.

The affected addressed properties are:

2340 to 4415 Big Bar Road

2760 and 2769 Dog Creek Road

1876 to 1948 Lake Drive

2920 Little Big Bar Road

1792 to 2264 Marriot Road

3380 to 3600 Meadow Lake Road

3629 to 3645 Sharptail Road

Any other properties within the area noted on the above map

If you are in the described area you must leave immediately .

If you have been evacuated from your primary residence, please report to Lake City Secondary School at 640 Carson Drive in Williams Lake (250-267-4861).