The August long weekend is going to be a hot one in the Cariboo.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Gregg Walters says an upper ridge is moving through BC and is bringing warmer temperatures to the Cariboo. He says Saturday is going to be sunny, and 34 degrees. However, Walters says it won’t be hot enough for a heat warning.

“The afternoon temperatures are going to hit fairly high values,” Walters says, “but, still looking at overnight lows being cool enough that it doesn’t quite look like it’s going to hit heat warning criteria.”

Walters says it’s not all sunshine and hot temperatures this weekend though.

“We are going to see this upper ridge breaking down, and it looks like it’s going to break down on Sunday. That’s going to allow some moisture to push up from the south, so you could very well get some shower activity on Monday. Temperatures will drop as well. On Sunday, you’re looking at highs of 30, but on Monday is only going to get up to around 26 or so. the amount of rain or shower activity will not be enough to put out the fires, but will be enough to probably clear the air at least temporarily.”