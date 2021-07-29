User’s of the Williams Lake and District Credit Union ATM lobby will soon see a change in non-business hours.

Starting Tuesday, August 3rd, the lobby will be locked between midnight and 6 am.

Nolan Hill, Vice President of Operations for the Williams Lake and District Credit union said they’ve been monitoring the ATM lobby during non-business hours for a couple of years by hiring a local security company to complete drive-by inspections overnight.

Hill said through this monitoring, they’ve noticed an increasing level of non-ATM users occupying it during the late-night hours which generally doesn’t cause concern.

However, Hill says there’s been a lot of drug paraphernalia and people using the ATM lobby for sleeping arrangements which gives them cause for concern.

Hill noted they haven’t had any issues where ATM users have had to call the RCMP and are hopeful that by implementing the late-night closure for the lobby they can continue to avoid any confrontations or issues.

“Our member’s safety and security is a top priority for us, so thew decision to lock the Atm lobby during the late hours (midnight to 6 am).” Hill said, “Of course, our drive-thru ATM will remain accessible during these hours to ensure that our members have access to the service they need.”

When asked if this will be the new norm, hill said “It’s really hard to say at this point whether this will become the new norm. I’m hopeful that it won’t, but we’ll have to continue monitoring the situation and making adjustments as necessary.

Members of the Williams Lake and District Credit Union have been notified of the ATM lobby hours change via their FaceBook page as well as through posters at the affected branch.