An Evacuation Alert has been issued for 161 properties in the Bonaparte Plateau area of the Thompson Nicola Regional District Emergency Operations Centre.

The properties affected are listed as:

1320 to 1380 Beaver Road

2340 to 4415 Big Bar Road

880 to 1402 Isadore Road

2629 to 3193 Little Bg Bar road

1792 to 2264 Marriot Road

320 to 1410 Meadow Lake Road

3629 to 3645 Sharptail Road

104 to 280 Sorley Road

and any other properties within the boundary noted on the map above

This Evacuation Alert has been issued to prepare residents to evacuate their premises or property should it be found necessary. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, however, limited notice may be given due to changing conditions.