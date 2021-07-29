The Warriors Walk for Healing Nations is heading to Quesnel today on their way to Kamloops.

A small group of people from the Northern Nations Alliance began their journey from Whitehorse on June 26 in honor of the 215 children that were discovered in Kamloops.

Nazko First Nation Band Administrator, Elaine Shorty, said the group started with 3 walkers and is now up to 15.

Shorty said the walkers plan to leave Prince George this morning.

“We’re hoping that we will run into them at around 3 this afternoon coming into Quesnel. We’re inviting politicians and other folks that want to join in to walk into Quesnel right across from Barkerville Highway, the intersection there.”

Shorty added that a welcome reception is planned for them in LeBourdais Park that they will be keeping very casual.

“We’re trying not to have a rigid agenda, it’s going to be more relaxed. The walkers are incredible people, I had an opportunity to do some walking with them on the other side of Fraser Lake, just a couple of days. They’re fairly relaxed and we want to keep it that way.”

Shorty said the one thing the walkers are very worried about as they head to Kamloops is the wildfires and the possibility of running into road closures.