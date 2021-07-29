The deteriorating state of Dog Creek Road was discussed at a Special Committee of the Whole Meeting on Tuesday this week.

According to Chief Administrative Officer Gary Muraca, the underlying issue at the road is the landslide and water.

“The complication is that the pavement now, without the province addressing the slide and groundwater issues, would most likely reduce the lifespan of that pavement,” Muraca says.

Muraca says city staff has been directed to get quotes to repair the road, but it’s also a matter of ‘how long would the pavement last’.

“Council realizes council the roadway is causing inconvenience to users of Dog Creek,” Muraca says, “they asked staff to get quotes from local contractors to see what the repair cost would like, we should have those back by the end of the week, and we’ll bring that back to council. If the cost is too high, or the lifespan of the project is too short to justify the cost, the council will have to consider other options.”

“A normal pavement surface will probably give you 20-25 years of lifespan,” Muraca explains, “doing it in this location without addressing the underlying issues, which is the water or the slide, you’ll be back there next year doing small repairs, and probably have to replace the whole thing in five to ten [years]. That’s what council’s going to have to weigh because it goes further, the more weight you add to the slide, it could increase the rate the slide is performing.”

Muraca says the city is expecting a relatively substantial price tag to repair the road.