The Clinton RCMP and BC Coroners Service are continuing to investigate the full circumstances surrounding a single-vehicle collision that claimed one life Sunday morning.

The Clinton RCMP was reportedly called upon by the BC Emergency Health Services crews responding to a report of a vehicle veering off Highway 97 and sinking in 6-Mile Lake. Police say from line officers arrived on the scene to find bystanders performing CPR on an unresponsive adult woman, who was reportedly an occupant of the vehicle, which was already underwater.

“Despite the tireless actions by all those involved in the resuscitation efforts of the woman in her early 30’s which lasted over 45 minutes, she was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical personnel,” says RCMP Spokesperson Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

Police say the BC Coroners Service was notified, and attended the crash site, and started their own investigation. “Although a full determination has yet to be made, police do not believe at this juncture of the investigation that criminality was involved in the woman’s death,” O’Donaghey says.

According to police, a second occupant of the vehicle has also been identified as a man also in his 30’s, he was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services as a precaution.

On Tuesday, July 27th, the RCMP Underwater Recovery Team was deployed to the region, and with the assistance of a towing company, pulled the wreckage of the red pickup truck from 33 feet below the water’s surface.

“Our investigators have since determined that the red 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck pulled from 6-Mile Lake had been reported stolen to Ashcroft RCMP as stolen from Cache Creek BC back on July 21st,” O’Donaghey says.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, observed the pickup truck prior to the incident, or has any information that may aid in the investigation to contact the Clinton RCMP at 250-459-2221.