The Lake City’s Kayla Moleschi and her Canadian Women’s rugby sevens teammates begin their gold medal journey later this afternoon at the Tokyo Olympic Summer Games.

Their first opponent is 12th place Brazil and Moleschi says the team is feeling pretty confident

“I think no matter what we’re in a position to start off the game nice and early with some scores on the board and put them away and I think we stay true to playing our game and playing like we know how, we’re gonna come out on top and we’re going to put ourselves in a good position for those quarters and semis.”

Moleschi added you can never take any team lightly, that’s some teams mistakes, that’s not how we take it.

“It’s pedal down until the very end of the last whistle, we’re going hard and we’re making sure that we’re backing each other and there’s no let-up from any of us. We’re coming in with a goal and that goal is gold.”

Canada will play two games tomorrow (July 29), the first against Fiji and then later in the day against France.