Earlier this morning it was announced that the City of Quesnel along with the L’htako Dene Nation would be co-hosting the 2024 BC Winter Games.

Mayor Bob Simpson said it’s a great day for us as a community.

“The work begins now of course. We’re going to have to come together as a community, and communities.” Simpson said, “We’re going to be needing our partners from the Regional District, and the School District, in particular, our Sports Associations, local businesses, and our Corporate sponsors.”

Simpson added that the City has hosted an event like this before and it was very successful and left a legacy in our community that we’re still benefiting from with the Community Foundation.

“I think we know how to do this, and I think in partnership with the L’htako Dene Nation I think we’re going to host a premiere event for all of the athletes from around the province,” Simpson said.

The City of Quesnel last hosted the BC Winter Games back in 2000.