Fire behaviour is expected to increase on the Flat Lake wildfire as higher temperatures are forecasted for the rest of the week.

Wildfire Information Officer Rosalie Macaulay says the fire is currently mapped at 39,584 hectares, and crews are working to secure the east, west, and south sides of the fire. She says a guard on the north side of the fire has been completed. If conditions permit, a planned ignition will happen on the northwest of the fire today.

Macaulay says there has been no significant change in the fire south of Canim Lake, which remains at 2,673 hectares. She says crews are working on the south and east sides, and the north and west are continuing to be monitored.

Sustained winds and warmer temperatures increased fire behaviour on the Big Stick Lake fire again yesterday. Helicopter bucketing operations helped cool hot spots on the fire and helped ensure all fire activity stayed within containment lines. The fire is estimated to be 7,020 hectares.

Planned aerial ignitions were completed on the northeastern flank of the Young Lake fire again yesterday, and more will take place today on the east flank if conditions permit. The fire is estimated to be 4,937 hectares.

A guard and hose lay has been established on the eastern edge of the McKinley Lake fire, and crews will be working to establish a hose line and wetline on the northern flank. A scan will be completed in the next few days to assess where hotspots are. The fire is estimated to be 1,835 hectares.

There are three additional Fires of Note that are classified as ‘Being Held’. These are the Chasm (454 ha), Hotnarko Creek (1,500 ha), and Purdy Lake (8,100 ha) fires.

There are currently Evacuation Alerts in effect for:

Big Stick Lake area

Crooked Lake area

Canim Lake North

Canim Lake South to Mahood Lake

District of 100 Mile House

Flat Lake North

Green Lake

Horse Lake to Sheridan Lake

In addition, there is an Evacuation Order for

Flat Lake to Green Lake

There are currently 37 active wildfires in the Cariboo Fire Centre, including 8 wildfires of note.