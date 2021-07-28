Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the BC Interior, as more hot weather is forecasted.

Environment Canada says a strengthening ridge of high pressure over the Southern Interior will boost daytime high temperatures into the mid to high 30’s with overnight lows in the mid to high teens later this week.

The extreme heat is predicted to last from Wednesday, July 28 to Saturday, July 31.

“Extreme heat is dangerous and can have devastating and deadly consequences,” says Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “Health authorities and BC Emergency Health Services are preparing to assist people in need during the heat wave. British Columbians must also make any necessary preparations ahead of time and take steps to ensure the safety of yourself and your loved ones.”

“It is important to be aware of and follow the health guidelines provided to keep your body cool while temperatures outside rise,” says Dr. Bonnie Henry, “This includes limiting physical activity outdoors, finding a cool, air-conditioned place and keeping hydrated, and taking extra care to check in with people most at risk, including infants and young children and older people.”

HealthLink BC has the following tips:

Drink plenty of fluids, drink extra water even before you feel thirsty and if you are active on a hot day.

Keep cool, stay indoors in air-conditioned buildings or take a cool bath or shower. Fans alone may not be able to prevent heat-related illness.

Plan activities before 10:00 AM or after 4:00 PM, when the sun’s UV radiation is the weakest.

Avoid tiring work or exercise in hot, humid environments. If you must work or exercise, drink two to four glasses of non-alcoholic fluids each hour. Take rest breaks in the shade.

Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF30 or higher, and reapply often.

Wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat.

Never leave children alone in a parked car.

Regularly check older adults, children and others for signs of heat-related illness.

Never leave a pet in a parked car.

Limit pets’ exercise, and be sure to provide them with plenty of water and shade.

Home treatment for mild heat exhaustion may include:

Moving to a cooler environment.

Drinking plenty of cool, non-alcoholic fluids.

Resting.

Taking a cool shower or bath.

If symptoms are not mild, last longer than one hour, worsen, or cause concern, contact a healthcare provider.