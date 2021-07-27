Interior Health is reporting they have surpassed administering 1 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

“We are proud to report that IH has surpassed this incredible milestone, as we mark the Vax for B.C. campaign kick-off,” says Interior Health president and CEO Susan Brown. “We have made remarkable progress and we plan to keep going as we work to fight this challenging pandemic together.”

In total, 1,021,323 doses of vaccines have been administered in Interior Health, 563,334 of those are first doses, and 457,989 are second doses.

Anyone who has not received their first dose or is eligible to receive their second dose (7 weeks or 49 days after their first dose) is encouraged to do so. People can drop into an immunization clinic or make an appointment online at the Get Vaccinated website, by phone at 1-833-838-2323, or by visiting a Service BC location.