Pursuant to the BC Emergency Program Act, the orders issued on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 7:15 pm in the Big Stick area and on Tuesday, July 13, 2021, at 6:15 pm in the Big Stick Expansion area are being rescinded and replaced by the following Alert Area by the Cariboo Regional District at the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC).

Effective immediately residents are allowed to return to the area.