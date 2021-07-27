The Emergency Support Services (ESS) in 100 Mile House is changing locations.

They are moving from Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School to the curling rink.

According to Director Liz Jones, the move was necessary because the gym in the school

needed to be prepped and cleaned.

They are open to the public seven days a week from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The 100 Mile ESS Public info line is available 24 hours each day at 1-587-645-4842.