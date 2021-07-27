The cool weather the Cariboo has been experiencing the last few days is coming to an end.

A ridge of high pressure is expected to come back to the region starting tomorrow bringing it with it hotter temperatures as Doug Lundquist, Meteorologist for Environment Canada explains.

“That ridge of high pressure that retreated back to the Southern Interior and the Northwest U-S is going to come back to the Central Interior. Not with the vengeance we had at the end of June but certainly back into the high 20’s and low 30’s, so we’re going to forecast from about Wednesday through to Saturday, highs pretty close to 30-plus. We are going to start extending the Heat Warnings and Alerts for Southern BC so that just might creep up over time in the Central Interior. But the good news is that the overnight lows we’re forecasting are 10 to 13 degrees and that’s a good thing.”

Lundquist said that maybe in the latter part of the long weekend we might have a system move in, setting up showers and thunderstorms.

Lundquist added that he doesn’t see any cool weather like we’ve been experiencing returning but if we do cool off over the latter part of the weekend, temperatures will be back to normal highs, around 25 degrees.