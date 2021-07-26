It was a good day for crews working on the Flat Lake fire yesterday (July 25th).

Rosalie MaCaulay Fire Information Officer for BC Wildfire Service.

“Crews have made progress on this fire especially on the eastside and all structure protect equipment has been demobilized. Yesterday the planned ignitions were completed in the northwest and the southwest. Because the elevated winds we did have some natural fire growth in the southwest and the north but it was minimal.”

MaCaulay added that in the coming days there will be additional planned ignitions to help secure the South and Southeast of this fire.

MaCaulay had this update on the South of Canim Lake fire.

“The South of Canim Lake fire, crews have made great progress on this fire. The Evacuation Order has been rescinded but there are two remaining alerts north and south of Canim Lake. This is still active fire and we have 40 firefighters working on it along with 3 pieces of heavy equipment.”

Due to successfully planned ignitions, almost all fuels have been removed up to the fireguard except for a small portion of the southeastern and southwestern flanks of the Big Stick Lake fire.

BC Wildfire Services said today the focus is on continuing to mop up priority areas on the north flank by utilizing direct attack tactics with support of helicopter bucketing operations.

Firefighters have completed a 100-foot blackline along the north and east flank of the Hotnarko Creek fire.

BC Wildfire Service said crews will continue to focus efforts establishing a 100-foot blackline along the edge of the southeastern flank to further re-enforce the guard in place.

Today on the Mckinley Lake fire, heavy equipment will continue to focus on pushing guard closer to the fire perimeter on the eastern flank while firefighters conduct mop-up operations.

On the northeastern flanks, firefighters will continue to tightline hose systems.

And the Purdy Lake fire, BC Wildfire Service said machine guard that is around the fire and heavy equipment will work to further re-enforce this guard today.