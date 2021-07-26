Williams Lake RCMP was called out to the Dairy Fields last night (July 25th).

RCMP Staff Sargeant Del Byron says just before 8 a pedestrian reported locating a male that rolled over his ATV.

The male operator was transported to the hospital and police say at this time injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.

Byron says the matter is under investigation and that a breach of a court order is also being investigated at this time relating to the ATV Operator.