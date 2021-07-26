RCMP Investigating ATV Rollover In Williams Lake From Sunday Night
Williams Lake RCMP was called out to the Dairy Fields last night (July 25th).
RCMP Staff Sargeant Del Byron says just before 8 a pedestrian reported locating a male that rolled over his ATV.
The male operator was transported to the hospital and police say at this time injuries don’t appear to be life-threatening.
Byron says the matter is under investigation and that a breach of a court order is also being investigated at this time relating to the ATV Operator.