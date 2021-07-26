Williams Lake RCMP responded to a collision involving a vehicle and a cyclist that happened Saturday evening just after 10 on Highway 97 and Highway 20.

Corporal Madonna Saunderson said the vehicle was proceeding northbound and had a green light and it appears that the cyclist crossed the highway against the light and was struck.

“The cyclist, an adult woman, was taken to hospital with severe injuries,” Saunderson said, “the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.”

The investigation is ongoing and police do not believe alcohol or speed played a role in the collision.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sargeant Del Byron said “Cyclist must obey the rules when riding along the public roadways. This includes obeying traffic lights and stop signs.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP or Crime Stoppers.