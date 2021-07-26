Williams Lake City Council voted on Tuesday (July 20th) to submit an application for funding to put a disc golf course in Boitanio Park.

The application is for the Canadian Community Revitalization Fund for $455,500. this funding would cover 75% of the disc golf project, as well as 75% towards new public washrooms at Scout Island. The City would pay for the other 25%.

Councillors Craig Smith and Jason Ryll, as well as Mayor Walt Cobb, said they each spoken with multiple people who have asked for disc golf in Williams Lake.

“This is good to see,” Councillor Smith says, “I think it was also brought to me six or seven years ago, and I went to talk to the Director about it and I thought it had sat and died on his desk.”

“I have been in conversations with a few different community groups, stakeholders, and interested people who want to see a disc golf course,” Councillor Ryll says, “I understand there are already some disc golf courses located in the broader area of Williams Lake. It is my understanding from conversations with some of these stakeholders is that the goal is to have Williams Lake appear as a destination for avid fans of disc golf courses.”

The project would include the disc golf course itself, as well as lighting at the tees and holes, signage, benches, and other features.